Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans are in the pipeline for another 128 homes near the former Shredded Wheat factory in a separate Welwyn Garden City development to the 1,454-home Wheat Quarter proposals already agreed.

Charitable housing association Hightown wants to build the homes in Broadwater Road within the next three years after submitting the application "before Christmas", according to a spokesman.

All homes will be classified as 'affordable' and will be a mix of rent-allocated to people on the borough council's waiting list and shared ownership, which helps first-time buyers get onto the property ladder.

They will be one and two-bed apartments, and it is unclear exactly where the homes will be built in relation to the Wheat Quarter plans, which involve nearly 1,500 properties, offices and retail space in the same area, and which were agreed by the council in December last year.

The plans were mentioned in borough council documents outlining its strategy to combat homelessness in Welwyn Hatfield.