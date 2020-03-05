One-stop health hub comes to Potters Bar

A new health hub that has opened in Potters Bar is aiming to help the community quit smoking, cut down on drinking, lose weight, get more active and provide mental health support.

Cllr Caroline Clapper, health and wellbeing advocate Lee Bruce and Hertfordshire county CllrTim Hutching at the opening for Potters Bar healthy hub. Picture: HBC.

The Wyllyotts Theatre and Cinema in Wyllyotts Place will be the location of the new hub, launched last Thursday (February 27), where people can access services and get support or advice on a range of physical and mental health issues all in one place.

Hertsmere borough councillor Caroline Clapper, portfolio holder for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: "It can be difficult to find the time or motivation to make changes to your lifestyle. Through this new healthy hub, you can get help in a quick, easy and convenient way on a range of subjects.

"So, whether you want help getting into shape, need mental health support or counselling, are looking for volunteering opportunities, want to stop smoking or are in need of family planning advice, you can pop in and speak to the health and wellbeing advocate anytime or ring up to book an appointment.

"He can provide friendly and professional advice and support to help you make positive changes that will benefit you, your family and friends.

"We're so excited to be working with InspireAll and Hertsfordshire County Council on this project, which we hope will have a big impact on addressing the needs of our local community."

Hertfordshire County Council's Director of Public Health, Jim McManus said: "The Healthy Hubs are part of our District Partnership programme, through which we have already invested £2.3 million into health and wellbeing services across the county over the last four years.

"This new initiative will see a further £1 million invested over the next two years to enable each district to establish a Healthy Hub in their area, making it easier for people to pop in and get the friendly, professional one-to-one support they need to improve their health and wellbeing."

Opening hours for the hub are from 9.45am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 1.45pm, Saturday. Bookable appointments are available from 9am to 12.30pm on Monday.

To contact the healthy hub call 07741 248852 or email lee.bruce@inspireall.com. For more general information and to find your nearest hub, email partnership.support@hertsmere.gov.uk or visit hertsmere.gov.uk/healthyhubs.