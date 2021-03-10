News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Distillery launches new Hatfield-themed gin

Matt Powell

Published: 10:12 AM March 10, 2021   
Hatfield Heritage Gin is the newest of several Hertfordshire themed gins created by the distillery - Credit: Spirit of Hertfordshire

Spirit of Hertfordshire distillery has launched a new gin inspired by Hatfield and its Elizabethan history.

The gin, Hatfield Heritage Gin, uses botanicals picked in the local area and follows on from their creation last year: a Welwyn Garden City themed gin.

A spokesperson for Spirit of Hertfordshire distillery said: "Hatfield was a favourite place of Queen Elizabeth I. She grew up in the Royal Palace of Hatfield where she enjoyed the shade and fruit if the exotic mulberry tree, still to be found on the estate.

"This is an opulent dry gin fit for a monarch: fresh juniper notes are enriched with juicy mulberry and locally picked rose petals in tribute to Hatfield's Elizabethan past. Unusual Tudor herbs and precious Eastern spices give the gin an intoxicating perfume of frankincense and Turkish delight."

For more visit: spiritofherts.co.uk/store.

