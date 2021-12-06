Hatfield to get new pub following £9 million investment

The Oakman Group is opening a new pub in Hatfield. - Credit: The Oakman Group

Hatfield is getting a new pub as part of new investment from a Hertfordshire-based pub and hotel operator.

The Oakman Group will open a new venue in Bush Hall, one of three new sites in the county they will be setting up.

Oakman and its regulars have invested £9 million between them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakman Group chief executive Dermot King, said: “We aim to be at the heart of every community we operate in, and that’s why we want to offer as many people as possible, who share our passion for pubs, to join us.

“Sometimes the word ‘investment’ scares people off because they think they need vast amounts of money and it’s difficult to do.

“But we make it remarkably simple and investment levels begin at just over £1000. If an investor makes the most of their discounts and benefits, they will gain most of that back in a year and still have their shares in the business.”