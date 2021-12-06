Hatfield to get new pub following £9 million investment
- Credit: The Oakman Group
Hatfield is getting a new pub as part of new investment from a Hertfordshire-based pub and hotel operator.
The Oakman Group will open a new venue in Bush Hall, one of three new sites in the county they will be setting up.
Oakman and its regulars have invested £9 million between them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakman Group chief executive Dermot King, said: “We aim to be at the heart of every community we operate in, and that’s why we want to offer as many people as possible, who share our passion for pubs, to join us.
“Sometimes the word ‘investment’ scares people off because they think they need vast amounts of money and it’s difficult to do.
“But we make it remarkably simple and investment levels begin at just over £1000. If an investor makes the most of their discounts and benefits, they will gain most of that back in a year and still have their shares in the business.”
Most Read
- 1 New QEII Urgent Care Centre opening hours set to change
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 First business moves into Hatfield's new £45m High View development
- 4 Man injured while working in Hatfield Business Park
- 5 Potters Bar school in top 10 of The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022
- 6 Suspected stabbing in Welwyn Garden City
- 7 Where can you get a walk-in booster in Welwyn Hatfield this week?
- 8 Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim McManus
- 9 From Russia with love... Catherine The Great series returns to Hatfield for season two of period drama
- 10 County lines drug dealer jailed for more than seven years