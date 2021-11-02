New Post Office opens to ease Hatfield bank crisis

Hatfield’s bank crisis is set to ease after the new Post Office finally opened its doors.

The permanent Post Office at 36 Town Centre opened on Friday, with their banking services now crucial, with the closure of Lloyds next March leaving the town with just one bank.

Post master Manish Badiani was joined by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Tony Kingsbury and Mayor Peter Hebden at the opening, and he is looking forward to welcoming customers.

“We are extremely excited to officially open our doors and welcome the Hatfield community in,” said Manish.

There were plenty at smiles at the Post Office opening. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

“We are committed to providing the best service for postal, digital photography, travel money, as well as our range of stationary, cards and gifts. We look forward to meeting you, the members of this vibrant community.”

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development was delighted to see the Post Office open, with the project part of Hatfield’s regeneration plans.

“It is wonderful to see the regeneration of Hatfield Town Centre continue to grow,” he said.

“Officers have worked so hard to retain a Post Office in the town centre and I am very pleased to see we are able to work with Mr Badiani to open a permanent post office at 36 Town Centre, a retail unit of which is owned by the council.

“I am sure that residents will be delighted with the vast range of facilities that are available in the branch.”

The Post Office opened at 36 Town Centre last Friday. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The council hope the new Post Office will ease the loss of town centre banks, with HSBC, Santander and Barclays closing their Hatfield branches in the past year, and Lloyds set to go next year.

That has left just Halifax, but with rumours circulating around its closure, the Post Office could be the only place left for in-person banking.

“We are disappointed with the news that Lloyds Bank will be closing their branch in Hatfield town centre next year,” said a WHBC spokeswoman.

“We understand how frustrating any bank branch closure is to our residents, but we hope the new permanent Post Office, which has been relocated into one of the council’s units in the town centre and provides personal banking services, will help mitigate the impact of the bank closures in Hatfield.”

To find out about banking at the Post Office, visit www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking.