New flowers flourish in centre of Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City BID has installed new flowers across the town centre Archant

New floral installations have arrived in Welwyn Garden City's town centre.

Some of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden City Some of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden City

The young flowers will take a few weeks of growing to reach their full glory, but will be maintained throughout the summer period until they are removed in September.

There will be four three-tiered colourful planters, 14 barrier baskets as seen in the town last year and eight basket trees.

The eye-catching floral displays have been funded by Welwyn Garden City BID, which aims to enhance the environment of the town centre.

OJ Daya, BID chair and branch manager of Waitrose, said: "The Welwyn Garden City environment is already attractive to shoppers and visitors. However, these floral displays will enhance the concrete pedestrian areas."

This year the BID flower installations will be entered into a BID category in the Anglia in Bloom annual competition for the first time.

For more information visit wonderfulwgc.co.uk/bid-flowers.