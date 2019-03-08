Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New flowers flourish in centre of Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 08:31 20 June 2019

Welwyn Garden City BID has installed new flowers across the town centre

Welwyn Garden City BID has installed new flowers across the town centre

Archant

New floral installations have arrived in Welwyn Garden City's town centre.

Some of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden CitySome of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden City

The young flowers will take a few weeks of growing to reach their full glory, but will be maintained throughout the summer period until they are removed in September.

There will be four three-tiered colourful planters, 14 barrier baskets as seen in the town last year and eight basket trees.

You may also want to watch:

The eye-catching floral displays have been funded by Welwyn Garden City BID, which aims to enhance the environment of the town centre.

Some of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden CitySome of the new flowers in Welwyn Garden City

OJ Daya, BID chair and branch manager of Waitrose, said: "The Welwyn Garden City environment is already attractive to shoppers and visitors. However, these floral displays will enhance the concrete pedestrian areas."

This year the BID flower installations will be entered into a BID category in the Anglia in Bloom annual competition for the first time.

For more information visit wonderfulwgc.co.uk/bid-flowers.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New flowers flourish in centre of Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City BID has installed new flowers across the town centre

Share scheme launched in bid to save future of Knebworth village pub

The Station in Knebworth has been closed since February 2017.

Peartree Fun Day 2019: Community event enjoyed by hundreds

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott

Determined Hatfield Hyde grab second win of the season with Finchley success

Saim Rajput bowls for Hatfield Hyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City woman pledges to eat sardines for Refugee Week

Rowena with her rations from Concern. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists