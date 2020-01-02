Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City Station revamp moves forward

PUBLISHED: 14:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 02 January 2020

Malcolm Day and Malcolm Cowan in front of the refurbished dagger-boards. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The revamp of Welwyn Garden City's railway station progressed over the Christmas period, when Network Rail replaced all the dagger-boards and the undersides of the gutters.

The dagger-boards before. Picture: SuppliedThe dagger-boards before. Picture: Supplied

Malcolm Cowan and Malcolm Day, who led the project for the Welwyn Garden City Centenary group were delighted, saying: "This is something we have been working on for a long time and it is great to see the results.

"The station is the first thing many visitors to the town see and it is important people get a good first impression.

"We are looking forward to further repainting of the station in early spring, together with interpretation boards about the station's history.

"The wonderful work of the All Aboarders gardening group who have taken on the station gardens adds to the revitalisation of the station.

"The new road entrance signs and the almost new bus station are all part of giving visitors a warm welcome."

