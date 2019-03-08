New Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership

Simon Mason, the new CI for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Herts Constabulary. Archant

A new Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership (CSP) Chief Inspector started his post on Monday.

CI Simon Mason replaces CI Tannis Perks, who has moved to the Hertfordshire Constabulary's Professional Standards Department.

Since joining Herts Police in January 2000, CI Mason has worked across the county.

He began his first decade of policing in Hemel Hempstead and has received the Frank Mason Memorial Award for dedication, professionalism and selflessness in protecting the community.

In 2010, CI Mason then moved to Watford, working as part of the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT). While there he was also awarded SNT Officer of the Year at the Chief Constable's awards ceremony.

During the two years in Watford he was the SNT Inspector, prior to his promotion to Chief Inspector.

"I've spent my service predominantly working in neighbourhood policing roles, which I have really enjoyed," he said.

"I believe in the importance and value of the police being visible in the community and listening to the issues that affect residents so that we can help solve them."

Officers across Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership have been highlighting issues they feel need tackling in the borough.

"I'm looking forward to working on the challenges that Welwyn Hatfield faces," he said.

"I want to use the problem-solving approach that I've acquired during my time in neighbourhood policing to help improve the lives of those who live and work in the borough.

"Working with our partners is particularly important and I would also like to remind residents that you too can help us.

"Please never hesitate to get in touch and report suspicious activity.

"As the public, you are our eyes and ears and with your help, we can make sure that Welwyn Hatfield is a safe place to live and work.

"Welwyn Hatfield is a great place to be, with two busy towns, many rural villages and of course, a large university attracting people from across the world.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the community better and working hard with our partner agencies to make the borough an even better place to live and work."