New charity plants tree for Captain Sir Tom and hopes to reignite community spirit

Published: 1:49 PM March 12, 2021

Love Hatfield want to support the community of Hatfield by offering a helping hand, assistance and advice. - Credit: Love Hatfield

A new charity has been set up to help support the Hatfield community by offering a helping hand, assistance and advice to anyone who needs it.

Neil Carroll, a local Hatfield business man, started the charity Love Hatfield this year and has put a large emphasis on community spirit.

Neil Carrol founded Love Hatfield so he could play his part in helping the community he grew up in get back on its feet - Credit: Love Hatfield

Having lived in Hatfield his entire life, Neil, with the help of his team of trustees, the public and local businesses wants to have a big impact on the town and help as many people as possible.

Neil said: "Over the years, I have been involved in a number of charity events and have donated time, money and various items to help local charities, but I now feel it’s time to step it up a notch and really make a difference which is why I have started Love Hatfield - a charity for the people of Hatfield, a town I am so fond of. With your help, hand in hand we can have a huge impact on our community for the better."

Their first project with Love Hatfield was to plant a tree in the memorial garden in Hatfield Town Centre to pay respects to and remember Captain Sir Tom Moore “who inspired hope when it was needed most”.

The memorial tree for Captain Sir Tom - Credit: Love Hatfield

The charity has also joined hands with Hatfield Queen Elizabeth II Rugby Club to buy laptops for Onslow St Audrey’s School to support children learning from home.

A statement on the charity's website states: "From walking your dog to helping with your garden, to donating money for a project, Love Hatfield is here to lend a helping hand to get you on your way."

While at the early stages Love Hatfield has had interest from local businesses and members of the public wanting to get involved.

Love Hatfield has teamed up with Tasties café, which has been donating £1 from every pancake sold between February 16 and March 16 to Love Hatfield.

The charity has already set up merchandise, collection pots and the Love Hatfield cash raffle, which will be starting soon.

You can find out more about Love Hatfield by visiting www.lovehatfield.org, or by following them on social media. Facebook: @LoveHatfield, Instagram: @Love.Hatfield and Twitter: @LoveHatfield3.