Business grants for priority small businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:44 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 29 May 2020

Small businesses in Welwyn Hatfield impacted by COVID-19, that are not eligible for the Small Business Grant Fund or the Retail Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund, may be eligible for a new discretionary business grant.

The discretionary business grant is a one-off payment for Welwyn Hatfield businesses of between £1,000 and £2,000.

The grant is available to those businesses that have been identified by the Government as priority businesses, with under 50 employees that don’t pay business rates but do have fixed overhead property costs.

The priority businesses are:

· Small businesses in shared offices or other flexible workspaces,

· Regular market traders with fixed building costs, such as rent

· Charity properties with charitable business rates relief

· Bed and Breakfasts which pay council tax instead of business rates, have bed and breakfast insurance and are registered with the council.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “We want to continue supporting local businesses wherever we can, and the discretionary grant will provide a much-needed boost to those small businesses that have previously fallen outside the scope of the grants funds scheme.

“While the final award will depend upon the number of businesses applying for grants, it does enable us to recognise the valuable contribution they make to our local economy.”

For further details and to apply, visit Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s website.

The closing date for applications is June 19 2020.

Grants will be issued as soon as possible after the application process closes.

