Advanced search

Aldi search for new store locations in Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:36 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 01 July 2020

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Aldi bosses are searching for new store locations in 11 Hertfordshire towns, including in Hatfield and Potters Bar.

The supermarket chain has been on an expansion drive in recent years as it targets having 1,200 stores open by 2025.

Aldi, which currently has more than 880 stores across the UK, has identified 11 new locations where it is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

As it stands, Hatfield already has one Aldi store in Parkhouse Court.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year.

“But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love.

“We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in Hertfordshire are:

You may also want to watch:

• Broxbourne

• Cheshunt

• Harpenden

• Hatfield

• Hitchin

• London Colney

• Potters Bar

• St Albans

• Stevenage

• Ware

• Berkhamsted

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

Land by Digswell Viaduct went up for auction last week. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

Land by Digswell Viaduct went up for auction last week. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Aldi search for new store locations in Hatfield and Potters Bar

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Criminal damage to Hatfield taxi sparks CCTV appeal

Police would like to trace the people pictured following the criminal damage of a van in Hatfield. Picture; Herts police

Grant Shapps explains why he voted against weekly Covid testing of NHS staff

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps believes that Labour were playing politics with the vote last week. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA