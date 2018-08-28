Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

PUBLISHED: 10:02 29 December 2018

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

Archant

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has unveiled a new MRI scanner after it was purchased by its associated charity.

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity paid £500,000 for the scanner, which will be key in provide clinical teams with higher quality images.

The new machine will also be a lot quicker than it predecessor, helping to reduce patient waiting times.

Julie Charlwood, leader of radiology operation at Lister, said: “We are so grateful to the hospital charity for funding the scanner.

“It will make a huge difference to patient experience, significantly for those who are claustrophobic.

“The equipment will now allow us to decrease the sound of the scanner and will also play music to keep patients calm.”

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity supports four hospitals in the area and raises money for projects to improve patient experience.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after assaulting three police officers

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City businessman wins Queen’s Award for lighting company

John Fearon (left), from Welwyn Garden City, receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise with design director James Bassant and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Picture: John Fearon

Unpaid work order for man who assaulted woman in Hatfield

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists