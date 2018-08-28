New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity Archant

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has unveiled a new MRI scanner after it was purchased by its associated charity.

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity paid £500,000 for the scanner, which will be key in provide clinical teams with higher quality images.

The new machine will also be a lot quicker than it predecessor, helping to reduce patient waiting times.

Julie Charlwood, leader of radiology operation at Lister, said: “We are so grateful to the hospital charity for funding the scanner.

“It will make a huge difference to patient experience, significantly for those who are claustrophobic.

“The equipment will now allow us to decrease the sound of the scanner and will also play music to keep patients calm.”

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity supports four hospitals in the area and raises money for projects to improve patient experience.