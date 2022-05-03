Police in the stocks during May Day fun

PC Lauren McKeever in the stocks at the Brookmans Park May Day event. - Credit: Herts police

Residents ended up in the back of a police van during a community fun day - but don't worry, no laws were broken!

It was all part of the May Day celebrations at Brookmans Park on Saturday, which were attended by officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team.

A member of the public ends up in the back of a police van at the Brookmans Park May Day event. - Credit: Herts police

The Safer Neighbourhood Team hosted a stall, issuing crime prevention advice and goodies for the children including stickers and colouring pages.

Motorists could also pick up free Faraday pouches for their keyless-entry vehicles, which help prevent theft by blocking signals from reaching the keys when placed in the pouch.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team at the Brookmans Park May Day event. - Credit: Herts police

PCSO Christie Hurley said: “We had a lovely time celebrating and there was a great sense of community spirit. We also brought along one of the police vans which people enjoyed going in!

“I’d like to thank everybody who took the time to come over to our stall and have a chat as it was really useful to hear your views on local policing. Don’t forget, you can let us know your thoughts at anytime by using our community voice platform, echo.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team at the Brookmans Park May Day event. - Credit: Herts police

“I should also say a well done to PC Lauren McKeever for being a great sport and going in the stocks to face wet sponges - literally!”