Charity’s cycling plans gear up after National Lottery backing

Published: 9:57 AM October 5, 2021

The extra National Lottery funding could now see 120 people taking part in cycling sessions each week. - Credit: Lucy Pope

More disability cycling sessions will be coming to Welwyn Garden City thanks to National Lottery funding.

Charity Herts Disability Sports Foundation has received £10,000 to increase its group cycling sessions to seven days a week, up from just one day currently.

The money will also allow the charity to launch a ‘bike library’ and provide storage facilities for individuals and carers to hire the right adapted bike to suit their needs.

The cycling sessions, which take place at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City, were launched in response to a lack of inclusive cycling in Hertfordshire and have seen a huge increase in demand following the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

The sessions take place at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Lucy Pope

“When it comes to cycling, it was soon clear that many adults with disabilities miss out on an activity that most of us take for granted,” said HDSF charity operations manager, Ros Cramp.

“Many of our riders had tried to ride a bike when they were younger, but had been put off by a negative experience.

“Some participants just beamed when first riding an adapted bike, with some saying it had been 40 years since they had been on a bike and that they felt free for the first time in years.

“It is now our dream is to have a fully accessible cycling centre based at Stanborough Park, which will enable groups, families and individuals to use a bike that is appropriate for them, using the accessible paths around the lakes.”

Herts Disability Sports Foundation organise the sessions. - Credit: Lucy Pope

The charity’s Tuesday sessions currently allow for 30 participants, but the extra funding could now see 120 people taking part each week.

“This vital funding is having a significant impact on people’s lives and, in the case of Herts Disability Sports Foundation, providing greater access to sport and interaction for people living with a range of disabilities,” said Helen Bushell, senior head of regional funding for London, south east and east of England at The National Lottery.

“It’s so inspiring to see dedicated volunteers and groups supporting their communities to prosper and thrive. Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding has given a much-needed cash boost to communities, so they can build back stronger from the pandemic.”