Isabel Hospice marks national awareness week

Alan Johnson is the Hospice's Maintenance Manager. Picture: Joe Graham Archant

National Hospice Care Week started on Monday with this year's theme being 'This is what it takes'.

This year Isabel Hospice decided to showcase members of staff who typically might not be thought of as helping the hospice care.

One of these workers is Alan Johnson, from Welwyn Garden City, the hospice's maintenance manager.

On any given day, Alan can be at the In-Patient Unit, replenishing oxygen cylinders, or at one of the charity's 18 shops checking electrical equipment.

No two days are the same and he loves this about his job.

Robin Webb, Isabel Hospice chief executive said: "Hospice care is free, but it is not cheap. We need to raise £16,000 per day to keep our services running and we rely on the gift of time from 750 volunteers who last year donated 110,504 hours of time in our shops, our Living Well Hubs, our In-Patient Unit and in our fundraising, finance and marketing teams."

If you would like to donate to the work of the hospice, go to isabelhospice.org.uk/donate. If you would like to find out more about working or volunteering for us go to isabelhospice.org.uk/jobs.