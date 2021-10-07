Ridgeway schoolgirl's winning design for city of the future

Published: 11:43 AM October 7, 2021

An eco-conscious schoolgirl has won a national competition for her concept for a sustainable city of tomorrow.

Amy Olsen, 14, from Welwyn Garden City, entered a national competition to design a futuristic city that is sustainable, green powered, high-tech and fun to live in.

National Geographic Kids UK, in partnership with scientists from one of the leading suppliers of premium polymers, Covestro, handpicked Amy’s project for her impressive artistic ability and use of sustainable energy.

Ridgeway Academy pupil Amy said: “I’ve always been passionate about growing up in a sustainable world, which is accessible to everyone. So this competition seemed perfect to me and my artistic side, as I was able to draw a city that reflected on what I thought our world could and should look like in the future.”

Rachel Owen, head of alliance and strategic partnership communications with Covestro, said: “This competition was extremely tough, but also highly enjoyable, to judge. In the entries, I particularly loved the combination of serious environmental concepts with playful ideas to inject fun into cities and people’s daily lives.”

She added: “Amy’s poster really stood out because of her attention to detail. It’s so clear that she carefully considered every tiny detail of her Future City, including information about the capacity of the solar-powered bus, and the price to rent a bike.”

Amy wins £200 in vouchers for ethicalsuperstore.com which sells eco-friendly toys and clothes. She will also get her very own Covestro lab coat and goggles.

“We received lots of impressive entries for this competition, with a huge range of ideas: everything from ice cream vans driven by robots, to complex bio-dome farming systems.” said Peter Johnson, managing director of Creature Media, the licensee for National Geographic Kids UK

“All the finalist posters are available to download from the National Geographic website, and we encourage children and parents to take a look – not only are they educational, but they provide a creative project for families to do together, while also thinking about the sustainability of our cities.”

A webpage, co-created by Covestro and National Geographic Kids UK, explaining Future Cities in more detail can be found online at www.natgeokids.com/uk