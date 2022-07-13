Landmark NASA James Webb Space Telescope images exhibited in Hatfield

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope will be displayed in The Galleria until August 12. - Credit: NASA

Landmark images of space captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are being exhibited in Hatfield over the coming weeks.

A free public exhibition is being held on the upper floor of The Galleria until Friday, August 12, with the ground-breaking images on display, while people can learn about the Webb and Hubble telescopes.

The exhibition is thanks to the The University of Hertfordshire’s Webb Fellow, Dr Emma Curtis-Lake, and physics outreach and public engagement officer, Nuala O’Flynn, who are collaborating with the European Space Agency.

The images from the telescope have been described as 'ground-breaking'. - Credit: NASA

“This is an exciting moment for the Webb telescope and an opportunity for people to see ground-breaking space discoveries in their local area,” said Emma.

“It’s important to create an understanding of science and how it relates to our daily lives. I’m looking forward to getting people excited about this.”

NASA released the first images from the Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, after it was launched on Christmas Day last year, with Eric Smith, Webb Programme Scientist describing it as ‘the culmination of decades of dedication, talent, and dreams – but also be just the beginning’.