Can you name Welwyn Garden City's newest fire engine?

Published: 5:19 PM February 25, 2021

White Watch at Welwyn Garden City Fire Station are inviting all primary school pupils in Welwyn Garden City to enter a competition to name their fire engine.

The fire engine template that kids can colour in and name - Credit: Herts Fire Service

The pupils will be asked to colour in a picture of a fire engine; give it a name and come up with their own fire safety message.

The winner will be invited to the fire station, when it is safe to do so, to meet the fire crew, look around the fire engine and see the chosen name on the appliance.

If your child is interested in taking part, please email White Watch commander: Stephen.smith@hertfordshire.gov.uk, who will send you the poster and entry details.

Alternatively children can choose to draw their own fire engine and colour it in.

Welwyn Garden City fire station - Credit: Archant

You can scan and email submissions to commander Stephen or post your submission through their letterbox at the front of the fire station addressed to Steve Smith.

The closing date for this competition is March 17.