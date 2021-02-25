Can you name Welwyn Garden City's newest fire engine?
- Credit: Archant
White Watch at Welwyn Garden City Fire Station are inviting all primary school pupils in Welwyn Garden City to enter a competition to name their fire engine.
The pupils will be asked to colour in a picture of a fire engine; give it a name and come up with their own fire safety message.
The winner will be invited to the fire station, when it is safe to do so, to meet the fire crew, look around the fire engine and see the chosen name on the appliance.
If your child is interested in taking part, please email White Watch commander: Stephen.smith@hertfordshire.gov.uk, who will send you the poster and entry details.
Alternatively children can choose to draw their own fire engine and colour it in.
You may also want to watch:
You can scan and email submissions to commander Stephen or post your submission through their letterbox at the front of the fire station addressed to Steve Smith.
The closing date for this competition is March 17.
Most Read
- 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 2 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
- 3 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 4 Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in Hatfield
- 5 Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination
- 6 Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield now level with England average
- 7 Council tax increase set to fund county, borough and police services
- 8 Mum-of-two helps women 'utterly terrified of birth' with baby classes
- 9 Alleged murderer was 'vulnerable to manipulation' defence claims in Cameron Hill case
- 10 New Wheat Quarter proposal aims to relieve pressure on Green Belt sites despite vast expansion