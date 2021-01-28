Updated
Three taken to hospital following 'head-on' collision
- Credit: Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit
A crash in Potters Bar, which was reportedly head-on, had closed a main road into the town.
Herts police were called at around 7.30am this morning to reports of a crash in Mutton Lane.
Three people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.
The road is still closed to allow for vehicle recovery, of a black BMW and a silver Prius, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Two fire engines, from Potters Bar and Borehamwood fire stations, were sent to the scene. Firefighters freed one person from a vehicle before assisting the East of England Ambulance Service with casualty care.
Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit, and East of England Ambulance also attended the scene.
