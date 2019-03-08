'Give me my baby back': Mother of murdered Hatfield student pleads with killer to reveal location of daughter's body
PUBLISHED: 17:12 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 05 August 2019
Archant
The mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan has pleaded with her daughter's killer to reveal where Joy's body is hidden.
Speaking outside Reading Crown Court, Joy's mother said: "Give me my baby back, he knows where she is.
"The way I hear it he was besotted with her... if he loved her give her back up to us so I can bury my daughter.
"If I get to see her before I die I'll be very grateful."
Shofhah-El Israel, who is 40 and from North London, was found guilty of murdering the 20-year-old midwifery student and sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum of 17 years.