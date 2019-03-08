Advanced search

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

PUBLISHED: 11:09 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 25 August 2019

Murde investigation launched in WGC.

Archant

A murder investigation has opened after a woman died in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

A man of 36 and a 40 year old woman, both from Welwyn Garden City, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Police were called to an address in Fordwich Road at 8pm on Saturday, August 24 to a woman in her 60s who had been assaulted and had serious injuries.

Medical assistance was given by paramedics but the woman was pronounced dead at the property.

Police are guarding the address as investigations continue.

