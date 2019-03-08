Breaking

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Murde investigation launched in WGC. Archant

A murder investigation has opened after a woman died in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man of 36 and a 40 year old woman, both from Welwyn Garden City, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to an address in Fordwich Road at 8pm on Saturday, August 24 to a woman in her 60s who had been assaulted and had serious injuries.

Medical assistance was given by paramedics but the woman was pronounced dead at the property.

Police are guarding the address as investigations continue.