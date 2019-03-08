Advanced search

Welwyn performing arts students dazzle audiences with Mulan show

PUBLISHED: 10:01 16 June 2019

Wexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorry

Wexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorry

Archant

Welwyn'a Wexli Academy took over the Hawthorne Theatre with a live stage production of Disney's Mulan Jr last weekend.

Wexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorryWexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorry

On June 8 and 9 a cast of over 80 schoolchildren aged 5-18 thrilled more than 600 people with their rendition of the famous Chinese tale.

The high-energy production contained a combination of dance routines and singing accompanied by a variety of colourful Chinese costumes and props.

One parent said: "It was phenomenal! It was engaging and inspiring with so much talent."

Wexli Academy was founded a year ago by two ex-primary school teachers, Daniella Wexler and Jo Li.

Wexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorryWexli Academy's production of Mulan jr. Picture Rosie McCorry

The pair's vision is to nurture children through the performing arts.

Daniella said: "We could not be prouder of the children for their performances over the weekend. They blew everyone away with a sensational show."

Look out for Wexli's next show of Aladdin at the Welwyn Civic Centre on the December 14 and 15.

