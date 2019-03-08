Welwyn performing arts students dazzle audiences with Mulan show
PUBLISHED: 10:01 16 June 2019
Archant
Welwyn'a Wexli Academy took over the Hawthorne Theatre with a live stage production of Disney's Mulan Jr last weekend.
On June 8 and 9 a cast of over 80 schoolchildren aged 5-18 thrilled more than 600 people with their rendition of the famous Chinese tale.
The high-energy production contained a combination of dance routines and singing accompanied by a variety of colourful Chinese costumes and props.
One parent said: "It was phenomenal! It was engaging and inspiring with so much talent."
Wexli Academy was founded a year ago by two ex-primary school teachers, Daniella Wexler and Jo Li.
The pair's vision is to nurture children through the performing arts.
Daniella said: "We could not be prouder of the children for their performances over the weekend. They blew everyone away with a sensational show."
Look out for Wexli's next show of Aladdin at the Welwyn Civic Centre on the December 14 and 15.