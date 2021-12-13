Letchworth and Welwyn hospices team up to get down and dirty

Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City and Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth have teamed up for the Muddy Mayhem event on Sunday March 20. - Credit: Garden House

Unleash the mayhem! It's time to get messy!

Two Herts hospices are joining forces to launch a fun yet challenging 5K muddy obstacle course called Muddy Mayhem.

Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City and Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth are running the event on Sunday March 20.

If you are a fitness fanatic, enjoy running through the mud, or just want to have fun with friends, and family, why not sign up to take part at the scenic Woodhall Estate at Watton-at-Stone, near Hertford?

Adam Brockett, head of community and events at Isabel Hospice, said: “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities from across the county to take on our obstacle course. It will be muddy, and it will be mayhem but whatever people’s reason for taking part, we guarantee they’ll have a smile on their face.

"Plus, every pound raised through entry and sponsorship will be helping your chosen hospice to continue their vital care in our community. Whether you join Team Isabel or Team Garden House, we can’t wait to welcome you in March!”

The new event will be fun for all the family and with the introduction of a 1km Mini Muddy course gives younger supporters under 11 the chance to get involved too, as everyone comes together to raise as much money as possible for two fantastic hospices.

Garden House head of events Richard Harbon is Head of Events at Garden House Hospice Care added: “Our most recent Muddy Mayhem event in February 2020 saw more than 600 runners take on our chilly course, raising more than £47,000 in aid of hospice care and we hope this event, now in partnership with Isabel Hospice and at our new location on the beautiful Woodhall Estate, will be equally as successfully.

"Whilst very muddy we also know this event is extremely fun and attracts many families, work colleagues and sports teams."

Early bird entry, available until December 31, costs £30 for adults, £20 for 11-16 year olds and £5 for under-11s. Visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/muddy to sign up.

Isabel Hospice and Garden House Hospice Care have previously joined forces for their Fountain to Fountain Hike in July 2021, which took place between the two garden cities and raised £25,000.