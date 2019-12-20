Advanced search

Over 200 houses could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 December 2019

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City bagel factory could be turned into over 200 houses, a plan has revealed.

The Grupo Bimbo company, formerly Mr Bagels, has been making bagels in Welwyn Garden City since 2016 and was bought by the global bakery company in August of this year.

You may also want to watch:

Cliff Irwin, Managing Director, Grupo Bimbo (UK) Limited said at the time: "The sector is doing well and consumer demand for bagels continues to rise, particularly in Europe.

"Our intention is to further invest in the Mr Bagels site to increase its capacity and product range as the UK and European bagel markets continue to grow. When this investment is completed we would expect to be creating new jobs at the Mr Bagels site to match those ambitions"

The plan involves demolishing existing buildings to facilitate the erection of 235 flats, a business building, car and cycle parking, landscaping and ancillary development.

You have until December 23 to comment on the application, which can be found by searching planning.welhat.gov.uk for 6/2019/2653/MAJ.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Over 200 houses could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Vital to get the three points’ says the boss as Potters Bar record late win at Wingate

Keagan Cole got Potters Bar's equaliser away to Wingate & Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Miles of congestion near Potters Bar after crash.

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Herts will do its bit to prevent death of bees

Bees. Picture: Alan Davies
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists