Over 200 houses could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City bagel factory could be turned into over 200 houses, a plan has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Grupo Bimbo company, formerly Mr Bagels, has been making bagels in Welwyn Garden City since 2016 and was bought by the global bakery company in August of this year.

You may also want to watch:

Cliff Irwin, Managing Director, Grupo Bimbo (UK) Limited said at the time: "The sector is doing well and consumer demand for bagels continues to rise, particularly in Europe.

"Our intention is to further invest in the Mr Bagels site to increase its capacity and product range as the UK and European bagel markets continue to grow. When this investment is completed we would expect to be creating new jobs at the Mr Bagels site to match those ambitions"

The plan involves demolishing existing buildings to facilitate the erection of 235 flats, a business building, car and cycle parking, landscaping and ancillary development.

You have until December 23 to comment on the application, which can be found by searching planning.welhat.gov.uk for 6/2019/2653/MAJ.