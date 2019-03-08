Advanced search

Our MPs react to Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation

PUBLISHED: 17:16 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 24 May 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Our Conservative MPs have been reacting to the news that Theresa May will resign as Prime Minister following her battle to push through a number of Brexit deals in the Houses of Parliament.

The embattled PM revealed on Friday that she will stand down from her role on June 7.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps said: "I think there's an inevitability behind it, obviously she has tried her best in lots of different ways to get her withdrawal agreement through, even when it was quite clear that the latest attempt was going to fail.

"Perhaps I was a bit ahead of the curve when I pointed out - after she had called the snap election and lost the majority - it would probably make sense to hold a leadership contest at the time, to allow somebody else to take a different vision forward.

"I know a lot of my colleagues were quite sceptical at the time, but they all agree now that it would've been better to have done this sooner of course.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Danny LooWelwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Danny Loo

"So moving forward I think a new leader will need to stamp their own vision on Brexit. But beyond that, the direction we want this country to take, and the kind of future we want.

"Theresa at her own admission - she's actually said this to her MPs - was never really a big vision person. That was never her thing, she came in after the referendum as a very specific Brexit Prime Minister.

"But we probably do need the big vision now to think about where this country could be headed in the future."

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA ImagesPrime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden said: "Theresa May demonstrated decency, integrity and a strong sense of public service during her time as Prime Minister. She displayed those values again in her resignation statement today."

In her speech, Mrs May said: "I negotiated the terms of our exit and a new relationship with our closest neighbours that protects jobs, security and our union.

"I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal, sadly I have not been able to do so, I tried three times.

"I believe it was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden. Picture: Oliver Dowden's officeHertsmere MP Oliver Dowden. Picture: Oliver Dowden's office

"But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort, so I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, June 7 so that a successor can be chosen.

"I will shortly leave the job that has been the honour the honour of my life to hold. The second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

