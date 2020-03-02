Advanced search

Hertfordshire NHS staff member tests negative for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:32 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 02 March 2020

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A staff member for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, who was tested by Public Health England, has now been proven to be negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The trust announced the update, at around 6pm today, after they were informed by Public Health England about this latest result.

PCR testing had shown a positive result but subsequent genomic testing found that the member of staff from Mount Vernon is negative for coronavirus.

The trust said that it is "obviously a source of relief to the individual in question, and also to those members of staff and patients who had been advised to self-isolate and/or undergo testing.

"We are thankful to colleagues at NHS England and Public Health England who have been in close communication with us, both as they tested, and then supported us as we implemented national guidance.

You may also want to watch:

"All staff who have been affected and self-isolating will be contacted and given appropriate advice about next steps.

"Our patients at Mount Vernon will be advised of this information and normal service will resume by Wednesday."

At least four cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire, taking the UK's total to 40, with Stevenage and Harpenden among the locations.

In total, 13,525 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the UK, with 13,485 confirmed negative and 40 testing positive.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said: "As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive.

"All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing begun."

Government officials cannot confirm the patients' exact location in the county, due to patient confidentiality.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire NHS staff member tests negative for coronavirus

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal after 11-year-old girl approached by men in Welwyn Garden City

The incident took place last month in Welwyn Garden City.

Best result on PGA Tour so far this year for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Crash blocks one M25 lane near Potters Bar

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.
Drive 24