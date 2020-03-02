Hertfordshire NHS staff member tests negative for coronavirus

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A staff member for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, who was tested by Public Health England, has now been proven to be negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The trust announced the update, at around 6pm today, after they were informed by Public Health England about this latest result.

PCR testing had shown a positive result but subsequent genomic testing found that the member of staff from Mount Vernon is negative for coronavirus.

The trust said that it is "obviously a source of relief to the individual in question, and also to those members of staff and patients who had been advised to self-isolate and/or undergo testing.

"We are thankful to colleagues at NHS England and Public Health England who have been in close communication with us, both as they tested, and then supported us as we implemented national guidance.

"All staff who have been affected and self-isolating will be contacted and given appropriate advice about next steps.

"Our patients at Mount Vernon will be advised of this information and normal service will resume by Wednesday."

At least four cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire, taking the UK's total to 40, with Stevenage and Harpenden among the locations.

In total, 13,525 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the UK, with 13,485 confirmed negative and 40 testing positive.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said: "As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive.

"All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing begun."

Government officials cannot confirm the patients' exact location in the county, due to patient confidentiality.