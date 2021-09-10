News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Frustration for school as COVID-19 delays new sports hall opening

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:33 PM September 10, 2021   
Mount Grace School sports hall

The new sports hall at Mount Grace is now set to open next Easter. - Credit: Vicky Pool

A Potters Bar school have been left frustrated after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the construction and opening of their new sports hall. 

Mount Grace School’s state of the art facility was set to open this week following the demolition of the old girl's gym in January this year. 

Construction on the sports hall started during lockdown and progress was being made, but the pandemic has led to a shortage of building materials which has delayed the opening until next Easter.

Mount Grace School sports hall

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of building materials. - Credit: Vicky Pool

“I would like to extend her thanks to the developers, Cadman and also the Department for Education, who have worked tirelessly to keep the project on track,” said headteacher, Nancy Simpson.  

“Unfortunately, the delays have been beyond their control and they remain extremely committed to driving the project through to fruition.  

“We are looking forward to having such an amazing space that will improve the school’s PE facilities immensely and will benefit not just students but also the wider local community.”

