Frustration for school as COVID-19 delays new sports hall opening
- Credit: Vicky Pool
A Potters Bar school have been left frustrated after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the construction and opening of their new sports hall.
Mount Grace School’s state of the art facility was set to open this week following the demolition of the old girl's gym in January this year.
Construction on the sports hall started during lockdown and progress was being made, but the pandemic has led to a shortage of building materials which has delayed the opening until next Easter.
“I would like to extend her thanks to the developers, Cadman and also the Department for Education, who have worked tirelessly to keep the project on track,” said headteacher, Nancy Simpson.
“Unfortunately, the delays have been beyond their control and they remain extremely committed to driving the project through to fruition.
You may also want to watch:
“We are looking forward to having such an amazing space that will improve the school’s PE facilities immensely and will benefit not just students but also the wider local community.”
Most Read
- 1 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
- 2 70-year-old dies following single-vehicle collision in Welwyn
- 3 'Not in Ebenezer's name!' - campaign group fight high-rise development
- 4 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
- 5 Vote for your favourite hospitality venue in Welwyn Hatfield
- 6 Herts police officer to face misconduct allegations over abuse of power
- 7 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
- 8 Village green application for Singlers Marsh hopes to save area from development
- 9 Hatfield Tunnel reopens after welfare concerns for woman
- 10 Slam Dunk Festival 2022 dates announced for Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend