Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Potters Bar crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Potters Bar this morning. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Potters Bar this morning.

Police were called at 8.03am today by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes and a yellow BMW motorcycle on Mimms Hall Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with leg injuries.

“There was oil on the road so Herts Highways were made aware.”