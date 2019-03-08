Advanced search

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Potters Bar crash

PUBLISHED: 11:14 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 20 March 2019

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Potters Bar this morning. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Potters Bar this morning.

Police were called at 8.03am today by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes and a yellow BMW motorcycle on Mimms Hall Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with leg injuries.

“There was oil on the road so Herts Highways were made aware.”

