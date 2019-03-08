Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock Archant

A Welwyn Garden City mother-of-two who was diagnosed with incurable cancer last week is hoping for her wish of a dream wedding and holiday to come true.

Tina's Angels: Michelle Nichols, Christine Robins and Kelly Andrews. Picture: Matt Powell Tina's Angels: Michelle Nichols, Christine Robins and Kelly Andrews. Picture: Matt Powell

Last Monday 36-year-old Tina Baldock found out she has stage 4 secondary breast cancer in her liver - for which there is no cure.

Upon hearing the news, three of Tina's friends - Christine Robins, Kelly Andrews and Michelle Nichols, who have been dubbed Tina's Angels - immediately began planning Tina's dream wedding and a family holiday to Disney World in Orlando.

The wedding is already booked for July 30 this year, when she will be marrying the love of her life Gavin while surrounded by her closest friends and family.

Tina's Angels have managed to arrange the fairlytale wedding, which will have 12 bridesmaids, in less than two weeks.

Gavin & Tina. Picture: Tina Baldock Gavin & Tina. Picture: Tina Baldock

Christine said: "At the time Tina said she only had a very small budget because she is paying for the funeral and she wants to save money for her kids."

Thanks to a number of local businesses volunteering their services, they have been able to organise the wedding despite the limited budget.

Kelly added: "It actually restores your faith in humanity when something like this happens."

The wedding is currently only in need of dresses and suits, which have been difficult to find at such short notice.

Tina & Michelle. Picture: Supplied Tina & Michelle. Picture: Supplied

Tina's Angels also set up a GoFundMe page for Tina to raise funds to send their friend, her 15-year-old daughter Casey, her son Carter - who turns two on Thursday - and her fiancé Gavin to Disney World in Orlando.

Christine told the WHT: "It's important for Carter so that when he's older, though he won't remember it, he'll see the pictures and see that his mum loved him.

"it's important for Casey, too. She's been through hell - she's had to see her mum go through this.

Kelly, Christine & Tina. Picture: supplied Kelly, Christine & Tina. Picture: supplied

"£5,000 would cover the cost of getting them to Orlando and accommodation and flights, but no spending money. We're hoping to smash over the target so they can have a bit of spending money."

This is Tina's second battle with cancer. In November 2016 she found out she had breast cancer while 14 weeks pregnant with her second child, Carter.

Tina decided to bravely continue her pregnancy while having chemotherapy at the same time. On June 20, 2017, Carter was born healthy - and with a full head of hair.

Tina then went for a lumpectomy, during which she had an allergic reaction which caused her to go into anaphalactic shock - it took doctors 45 minutes to bring her back to life. She was eventually given the all clear in July 2018, but began feeling ill towards the end of the year.

The mum-of-two hopes her story will encourage others to get themselves checked - stressing the importance of early diagnosis.

Michelle, who runs Shell Belles Balloons, said: "I've had to say to people I've gone and met with her that they shouldn't expect her to walk in head down in tears saying 'woe is me, I'm dying' - she's laughing and joking about it.

"Obviously she says she wakes up in the morning feeling like she's living her worst nightmare, but then she feels happy throughout the day because she's excited for the wedding."

Kelly added: "She's always been the strongest person I've ever known both physically and mentally - pint of Stella in hand, mouth like a sailor, she's a typical Welwyn Hatfield girl!

"She's not afraid of dying, telling us everybody dies at some point. The only thing she is scared of is leaving her kids behind."

If you would like to donate, visit: gofundme.com/tinaswish-makeherdreamcometrue.

Tina's Angels would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support including: The Priory Barn Little Wymondley, Needham House Lodge, Fairytale Weddings - Julia Walters, Jessica Holt Photography, Kevin Lines Photography, Bluemark Entertainment, Bloom In Gorgeous Flowers by Kim, Cakes by My Little Kitchen, The White Clinic, Ann Bridal and Mr Macky's Menswear, Make up by Nicola, hair and bridal makeup guru Danielle Fonzarelli, Louisa Day hair and make up - flower wall, Wacky bouncers, Mansell Entertainment, Covered with love, Lee Smith magician, Enchanted magic mirror, Charms by Joanna, Louise delacey transport, and A1 Stretch Limo.