Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Morrisons Christmas and New Year shopping opening hours

19 December, 2018 - 22:45
Morrisons

Morrisons

Archant

Here are the Christmas 2018 shopping opening hours for Morrisons.

Want to know when Morrisons will be open and closed this Christmas?

Here are the festival shopping hours for the stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Morrisons stores will be closed on December 25, with opening times longer in the run-up to Christmas Day.

• Morrisons, Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 12am (midnight).

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 12am.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

• Morrisons, Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 12am (midnight).

Saturday, December 22: 6am to midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

• Your local store not listed? Visit the Morrisons store finder to find other branches around the country.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Relief not to lose’ as Welwyn end run of defeats with late draw in Garden City Derby

Welwyn prepare for a line-out in the match between Welwyn RFC and Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

New-look Mavs click straight away as double pre-season wins bode well for new year

Lindsay Keable took the player of the match award against Loughborough Lightning. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner considering council tax increase

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Supplied by Mr Lloyd's office.

Hatfield to feature in BBC antiques show

Look out for the Antiques Road Trip in January. Picture: Supplied by STV

Fundraising fair for Welwyn Garden City school a success

Children gather to watch children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists