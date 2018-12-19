Morrisons Christmas and New Year shopping opening hours

Morrisons Archant

Here are the Christmas 2018 shopping opening hours for Morrisons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Want to know when Morrisons will be open and closed this Christmas?

Here are the festival shopping hours for the stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Morrisons stores will be closed on December 25, with opening times longer in the run-up to Christmas Day.

• Morrisons, Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 12am (midnight).

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 12am.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

• Morrisons, Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 12am (midnight).

Saturday, December 22: 6am to midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

• Your local store not listed? Visit the Morrisons store finder to find other branches around the country.