Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield easter bunnies spread a little eggsrta cheer

PUBLISHED: 17:48 16 April 2019

More than 150 Easter eggs were collected - BID Manager Mariana Bitonte with staff from the United reform church. Picture: Supplied

More than 150 Easter eggs were collected - BID Manager Mariana Bitonte with staff from the United reform church. Picture: Supplied

Archant

More than 150 Easter eggs are being donated by local businesses and members of the community.

Easter eggs were collected all over town at different drop off points. Picture suppliedEaster eggs were collected all over town at different drop off points. Picture supplied

A scheme organised by Welwyn Garden City's BID have brought the chocolate treats together to be shared between the Women's Refuge, local food banks and at the United Reformed Church.

Donations took place between April 8 to 16 through drop-off points in the town centre and from local businesses.

Local estate agent Putterills WGC got involved, and branch manager Adam Hewitt said: “This is a great initiative led by the Welwyn Garden City team, and allows businesses and the community to give something back.

“When Lee, the Welwyn Garden City Ambassador, advised us about this great idea we were more than happy to contribute and support such a worthwhile campaign.

Timothy Muggleton, of Hatfield, and the Easter eggs he donated in 2017.Timothy Muggleton, of Hatfield, and the Easter eggs he donated in 2017.

“We hope the eggs bring some joy to those who need it this Easter.”

In addition, Hatfield's very own Easter bunny Timothy Muggleton once again has a clever wheeze to make sure even more chocolate reaches needy children this year.

He's raised around £300 and after the holiday itself he plans to make a “mad dash” round the supermarkets to catch all the reduced eggs - which still are all perfectly in date - and donate them to food banks.

“There's something nice about having an Easter Egg,” said Timothy.

“I hope that for some of the kids whose families use the food bank, with the problems they've got, that it'll make a difference to have an egg.”

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Meet your neighbourhood police officers in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team police officers will be on hand at King George V Playing Fields in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday to discuss any concerns residents might have and offer crime prevention advice.

Welwyn Hatfield easter bunnies spread a little eggsrta cheer

More than 150 Easter eggs were collected - BID Manager Mariana Bitonte with staff from the United reform church. Picture: Supplied

Mavericks set for Easter showdown in battle to reach the Superleague play-offs

Saracens Mavericks' Sasha Corbin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Residents reminded of anti-theft measures after strong turn-out at Hatfield bike marking event

Police from Hatfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Team security marked more than 100 bikes and scooters in three hours in Hatfield on Saturday. Picture: Herts police.

Codicote slip closer to relegation places after Winslow loss

Codicote and Hatfield Town are both currently heading towards relegation from Spartan South Midlands League Division One. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists