Welwyn Hatfield easter bunnies spread a little eggsrta cheer

More than 150 Easter eggs were collected - BID Manager Mariana Bitonte with staff from the United reform church. Picture: Supplied Archant

More than 150 Easter eggs are being donated by local businesses and members of the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Easter eggs were collected all over town at different drop off points. Picture supplied Easter eggs were collected all over town at different drop off points. Picture supplied

A scheme organised by Welwyn Garden City's BID have brought the chocolate treats together to be shared between the Women's Refuge, local food banks and at the United Reformed Church.

Donations took place between April 8 to 16 through drop-off points in the town centre and from local businesses.

Local estate agent Putterills WGC got involved, and branch manager Adam Hewitt said: “This is a great initiative led by the Welwyn Garden City team, and allows businesses and the community to give something back.

“When Lee, the Welwyn Garden City Ambassador, advised us about this great idea we were more than happy to contribute and support such a worthwhile campaign.

Timothy Muggleton, of Hatfield, and the Easter eggs he donated in 2017. Timothy Muggleton, of Hatfield, and the Easter eggs he donated in 2017.

“We hope the eggs bring some joy to those who need it this Easter.”

In addition, Hatfield's very own Easter bunny Timothy Muggleton once again has a clever wheeze to make sure even more chocolate reaches needy children this year.

He's raised around £300 and after the holiday itself he plans to make a “mad dash” round the supermarkets to catch all the reduced eggs - which still are all perfectly in date - and donate them to food banks.

“There's something nice about having an Easter Egg,” said Timothy.

“I hope that for some of the kids whose families use the food bank, with the problems they've got, that it'll make a difference to have an egg.”