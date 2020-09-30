Nursery plans to be thrown out the window as Grade II listed Potters Bar pub could become just homes

The Green Man pub, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

After planning permission was granted for homes and a nursery at a Grade II listed building and former pub in Potters Bar, developers are seeking to change their plans.

The Green Man, owned by North-London based developer Linea Homes, and based on High Street, is seeking a change of use for the ground floor and instead build three residential units.

It was also already granted permission to build a new 231m² structure, which would have been attached to the 17th-century pub, which would have been a day nursery but has since withdrawn this plan in September.

Instead, it’s proposed to turn the ground floor into three sets of two-bedroom flats on September 11.

Acting on behalf of the owner, ARDE, based in South East London, explains that the building has been disused for sometime and would benefit from a “conservation-led enhancement” that would suit the “requirements of the Hertsmere Council Planning Framework which sets out that ‘the council recognises that heritage assets have to adapt to survive’”.

In a document to HBC, it adds: “Over and above the considerable degree of erosion and loss undergone by the Green Man, this currently exhibits still more extensive aspects of deterioration and decay – both internally and externally – due to a prolonged period of obsolescence.

“This has demonstrably contributed toward the further degradation of the structure’s architectural and/or historic integrity, which in turn, reduces the overall contribution made by this toward the wider built and/or historic environment.”

It is also promises that any works would be conservation-led and use existing features.

Under a separate planning application, granted by HBC, the site will also be turned into an office space and flats.

The 18 flats, with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms, will be separately constructed outside at the rear car park.

Due to a Section 106 agreement, developers also need to reserve 10 of these flats for affordable housing and will build these before the other eight homes.

For this building, the developer is also subject to a Community Infrastructure Levy and the site is based in various conservation zones.

To view the application, go to Hertsmere planning and search ‘Green Man’ or 20/1395/FUL.