Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo. Danny Loo Photography 2017

Nine more people have now died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage after being treated for COVID-19.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – which oversees the hospital – announced one death on Saturday, five deaths, yesterday and three more today, but did not give an indication of when they had passed away.

Nick Carver, chief executive for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said three of the patients were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, five were aged, between 68 and 88, and one was in their 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

Mr Carver said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been 28 deaths in Hertfordshire related to COVID-19, as of today, according to the BBC.

Public Health England also announced as of Wednesday, April 1, there have been 480 confirmed cases in Herts with 29,474 in the UK and 2,352 deaths,