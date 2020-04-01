Advanced search

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

PUBLISHED: 19:08 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 01 April 2020

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Nine more people have now died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage after being treated for COVID-19.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – which oversees the hospital – announced one death on Saturday, five deaths, yesterday and three more today, but did not give an indication of when they had passed away.

Nick Carver, chief executive for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said three of the patients were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, five were aged, between 68 and 88, and one was in their 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

Mr Carver said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been 28 deaths in Hertfordshire related to COVID-19, as of today, according to the BBC.

Public Health England also announced as of Wednesday, April 1, there have been 480 confirmed cases in Herts with 29,474 in the UK and 2,352 deaths,

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Tesco to provide £30 million community funding boost in Herts as pandemic grips nation

Tesco has announced its �30m COVID-19 Community Fund that is set to benefit groups in need in Hertfordshire. Picture: Tesco

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.
Drive 24