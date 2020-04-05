COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

More COVID-19 deaths have been announced by the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Nick Carver, chief executive for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said on Friday: “We can confirm that sadly eight patients aged between 58 and 92, all who had underlying health conditions, have passed away at Lister Hospital.

“They all had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two of the deaths on Friday are thought to be historical.

As of today, Public Health England has said there have been 4,934 deaths in the UK with a total of 32 at the Stevenage-based hospital.

Five of the deaths were announced on Saturday by Public Health England and two more today.

It is unclear when the patients died.

A total of 833 patients have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Hertfordshire, with 47,806 confirmed cases in the UK.