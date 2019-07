Moped 'arson' in Hatfield at the weekend

A moped fire in Hatfield at the weekend is believed to have been set on purpose.

Hertfordshire Fire Brigade was called at 2.54am yesterday to a small vehicle fire on Comet Road.

One Hatfield fire engine attended and was able to put out the fire safely with one hose reel. Nobody was injured.