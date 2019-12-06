Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher Archant

A Woolmer Green care home has hosted a Christmas bazaar to get elderly residents into the festive spirit.

Monread Lodge Care Home welcomed visitors to join the festive fun on Saturday with a raffle, tombola, Santa's Grotto and more.

Entertaining residents and guests was a Stevenage paramedic Stewart Dingley, who gave up his time to play Santa for the day.

Sisters Abbie Fletcher - aged nine - and 11-year-old Jessica, made scrunchies and sold them at the bazaar. The money raised will go towards buying residents who have no family a Christmas present.

Abbie is going to continue to sell the scrunchies to family and friends to raise more money.

Mum and activities co-ordinator, Diane Fletcher, said: "Myself and colleague Gill worked hard to make the bazaar a success and to ensure all our residents and our visitors had a magical day, the day was a huge success.

"I am so very proud of my daughters for all they have done and for thinking of everyone else before themselves. They are two very caring and kind young girls - my angels."

The day included refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies - and businesses donated hampers, books, wreaths and cosmetics to the raffle prize draw.

Diane added: "The residents helped with the preparation and really enjoyed looking round all the stalls. It was so lovely to see so many happy faces.

"I love my job its so rewarding to make everyone's day that little bit better.

"The day was also enjoyed by many families and adults and children from the community which was so lovely to see.

"All the money raised by the event will go into our residents fund which will be spent on day trips and activities for our residents.

"Massive thanks to paramedic Stewart Dingley for giving up his day of to be our Santa."

Community liaison co-ordinator Sarah Gibbs said: "As a very dedicated activities co-ordinator, Diane loves to bring smiles to the residents faces.

"Her two very special daughters enjoy spending a lot of their time with the residents - it is so lovely to see, as most of us know this can be very therapeutic to the residents."