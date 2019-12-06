Advanced search

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 December 2019

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Archant

A Woolmer Green care home has hosted a Christmas bazaar to get elderly residents into the festive spirit.

Monread Lodge Care Home welcomed visitors to join the festive fun on Saturday with a raffle, tombola, Santa's Grotto and more.

Entertaining residents and guests was a Stevenage paramedic Stewart Dingley, who gave up his time to play Santa for the day.

Sisters Abbie Fletcher - aged nine - and 11-year-old Jessica, made scrunchies and sold them at the bazaar. The money raised will go towards buying residents who have no family a Christmas present.

Abbie is going to continue to sell the scrunchies to family and friends to raise more money.

Mum and activities co-ordinator, Diane Fletcher, said: "Myself and colleague Gill worked hard to make the bazaar a success and to ensure all our residents and our visitors had a magical day, the day was a huge success.

"I am so very proud of my daughters for all they have done and for thinking of everyone else before themselves. They are two very caring and kind young girls - my angels."

You may also want to watch:

The day included refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies - and businesses donated hampers, books, wreaths and cosmetics to the raffle prize draw.

Diane added: "The residents helped with the preparation and really enjoyed looking round all the stalls. It was so lovely to see so many happy faces.

"I love my job its so rewarding to make everyone's day that little bit better.

"The day was also enjoyed by many families and adults and children from the community which was so lovely to see.

"All the money raised by the event will go into our residents fund which will be spent on day trips and activities for our residents.

"Massive thanks to paramedic Stewart Dingley for giving up his day of to be our Santa."

Community liaison co-ordinator Sarah Gibbs said: "As a very dedicated activities co-ordinator, Diane loves to bring smiles to the residents faces.

"Her two very special daughters enjoy spending a lot of their time with the residents - it is so lovely to see, as most of us know this can be very therapeutic to the residents."

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Do you know how to spot cuckooing in Welwyn Hatfield?

Inspector Wayne Nash urges Welwyn Hatfield residents to help identify cuckooing. Picture: Herts Police.

Welwyn Wheelers prepare for reigional championships with a glut of success

Nathan Hardy, Joe Kiely and Euan Woodliffe were all successful in their latest cyclo-cross outings.

WATCH: Welwyn Hatfield candidates go head to head in University of Hertfordshire hustings

Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidates left to right: Rosie Newbigging for Labour, Oliver Sayers for the Greens, Grant Shapps for the Conservatives and Paul Zukowskyj for the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Supplied by all the candidates respectively.

A chance to reminisce as Hatfield school marks 60 years

Students and staff at St Philip Howard School join in the 60th birthday celebrations. Picture: St Philip Howard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists