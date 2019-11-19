Virtual dementia tour proves 'scary, intimidating and confusing' experience for Woolmer Green care home

The Dementia Bus arrived at Monread Lodge Care Home, Woolmer Green on Monday November 4. Picture: Monread Lodge Care Home. Archant

The virtual dementia tour - which aims to provide the closest experience someone with a healthy brain can get to knowing what dementia is like - arrived at Woolmer Green this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Roger Trigg, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Mayor, and his wife Carole attended. Picture: Monread Lodge Care Home. Cllr Roger Trigg, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Mayor, and his wife Carole attended. Picture: Monread Lodge Care Home.

The training bus helped staff at the Monread Lodge Care Home get further insight and understanding into dementia and learn more about the challenges people living with dementia face.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Letchworth reporter visits the Dementia bus and tells all

Monread Lodge Care Home's community liaison coordinator Sarah Gibbs said: "'Scary, intimidating, confusing and a feeling of vulnerability' - the virtual dementia tour is a must-have training for every care professional or family member that wants to understand dementia by walking in the shoes of a person with the disease.

"By understanding dementia from the person's point of view we can change practice, reduce issues and improve their lives."

Cllr Roger Trigg, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Mayor, and his wife Carole attended. Picture: Monread Lodge Care Home. Cllr Roger Trigg, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Mayor, and his wife Carole attended. Picture: Monread Lodge Care Home.

Dementia is the leading cause of the death in the UK.