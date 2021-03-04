News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

School ready for reopening with nearly 300 pupils receiving COVID-19 tests in one day

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:39 PM March 4, 2021   
Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

A Welwyn Garden City school is well prepared for schools reopening on March 8, with hundreds of pupils receiving their COVID-19 tests this week.

A total of 280 pupils at Monk's Walk School took a lateral flow test at the school in a single day on March 1.

Headteacher Kate Smith, said: "We've worked really hard to make sure we can test all of our students before they all return to Monk's Walk on March 8, and then again twice more whilst they are in school.  I would like to thank Dr Jarvis and her team.

"We can't wait to see all of our students again on Monday and those students I've spoken to at the test centre this morning are also looking forward to being back. During this lockdown students have benefitted from a full programme of live lessons delivered online, so hopefully their return to school should be pretty seamless.

"In the Autumn term our students came back ready to make progress and there's no reason why it shouldn't be the same this time around.  We're ready for their return and really looking forward to it." 

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trees around Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ebenezer Howard statue

Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
drugs

Man arrested and suspected crack and heroin seized

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus