School ready for reopening with nearly 300 pupils receiving COVID-19 tests in one day

Published: 12:39 PM March 4, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City school is well prepared for schools reopening on March 8, with hundreds of pupils receiving their COVID-19 tests this week.

A total of 280 pupils at Monk's Walk School took a lateral flow test at the school in a single day on March 1.

Headteacher Kate Smith, said: "We've worked really hard to make sure we can test all of our students before they all return to Monk's Walk on March 8, and then again twice more whilst they are in school. I would like to thank Dr Jarvis and her team.

"We can't wait to see all of our students again on Monday and those students I've spoken to at the test centre this morning are also looking forward to being back. During this lockdown students have benefitted from a full programme of live lessons delivered online, so hopefully their return to school should be pretty seamless.

"In the Autumn term our students came back ready to make progress and there's no reason why it shouldn't be the same this time around. We're ready for their return and really looking forward to it."