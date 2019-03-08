Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City man sets off on 10,000-mile solo journey to Mongolia

PUBLISHED: 17:38 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 24 July 2019

Mike is currently drivimg through Europe on his journey to Mongolia

Mike is currently drivimg through Europe on his journey to Mongolia

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man has set off on his 10,000-mile solo journey to Mongolia to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

Mike Fitch will be driving over 10,000 mile to raise money for charityMike Fitch will be driving over 10,000 mile to raise money for charity

Mike Fitch left Welwyn Garden City on Friday in his second-hand Fiat Panda to take on the Mongol Rally.

On the first day Mike drove to Ghent in Belgium, on the second to Leipzig and on the third he finally reached the starting line in Batronice, Czech Republic.

Mike said: "It took half the day to actually get everyone organised and out of the launch gates, but there are some beautiful old cars are taking on the adventure, one for its second time!

READ MORE: Meet the Welwyn Garden City man driving 10,000 miles to Mongolia in a Fiat Panda

"After driving through the start line I didn't really have a plan where to go and just kept heading south east.

"So far, I believe I've done around 1,400 of the 10,000 miles - it will get a lot slower soon.

"Country wise, I'm in Hungary now making it country number eight."

So far this year's rally has raised over £1.5 million for the Cool Earth charity and it will continue to rise as we go. It's estimated the same figure again has been raised for other charitable causes.

A variety of cars take place in the Mogol Rally. Picture: Mike FitchA variety of cars take place in the Mogol Rally. Picture: Mike Fitch

Visit coolearth.org/campaigns/29322/m-m-mongolia-2019-mongol-rally or justgiving.com/fundraising/MMMongolia to donate to Mind.

