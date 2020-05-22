Essendon boy cycles to all Nightingale hospitals from home to raise thousands for NHS

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 2. Picture: Paul McKenna Archant

Thousands has been raised for the NHS by an eight-year-old from Essendon, who has cycled nearly 2,000km while at home.

Dominic is a keen golfer at Essendon Country Club. Picture: Paul McKenna Dominic is a keen golfer at Essendon Country Club. Picture: Paul McKenna

Using Google Maps, Dominic McKenna worked out how many kilometres it was – following cycle paths – to the Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL Centre in London and right up to other quickly-set-up hospitals around the country.

He then set himself a target of completing 1700km on his exercise bike by Monday, May 25, as the avid Essendon Country Club golfer should have been competing in the US Kids European Golf Finals in Scotland by then.

He started with a £1 per km target but he has now received nearly £2,400 for NHS Charities Together.

His dad Paul said Dominic’s plan “just came out of nowhere” and he couldn’t be more proud of his son’s commitment, along with his wife Karen and 12-year-old daughter Amelia.

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 3. Picture: Paul McKenna Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 3. Picture: Paul McKenna

“We’ve all been a bit suprised by it.”

To donate more please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Dominic-McKenna1.