Advanced search

Essendon boy cycles to all Nightingale hospitals from home to raise thousands for NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 May 2020

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 2. Picture: Paul McKenna

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 2. Picture: Paul McKenna

Archant

Thousands has been raised for the NHS by an eight-year-old from Essendon, who has cycled nearly 2,000km while at home.

Dominic is a keen golfer at Essendon Country Club. Picture: Paul McKennaDominic is a keen golfer at Essendon Country Club. Picture: Paul McKenna

Using Google Maps, Dominic McKenna worked out how many kilometres it was – following cycle paths – to the Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL Centre in London and right up to other quickly-set-up hospitals around the country.

He then set himself a target of completing 1700km on his exercise bike by Monday, May 25, as the avid Essendon Country Club golfer should have been competing in the US Kids European Golf Finals in Scotland by then.

He started with a £1 per km target but he has now received nearly £2,400 for NHS Charities Together.

His dad Paul said Dominic’s plan “just came out of nowhere” and he couldn’t be more proud of his son’s commitment, along with his wife Karen and 12-year-old daughter Amelia.

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 3. Picture: Paul McKennaDominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 3. Picture: Paul McKenna

“We’ve all been a bit suprised by it.”

To donate more please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Dominic-McKenna1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Seven movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield on TV this week

The fairground scene in Paddington 2 featuring Hugh Grant and Paddington was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Studio Canal

‘Inadequate’ Brookmans Park hospital treating eating disorders put on notice

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Welwyn’s Fairy Tara creates magical storytime with puppets

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

Most Read

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Seven movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield on TV this week

The fairground scene in Paddington 2 featuring Hugh Grant and Paddington was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Studio Canal

‘Inadequate’ Brookmans Park hospital treating eating disorders put on notice

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Welwyn’s Fairy Tara creates magical storytime with puppets

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Essendon boy cycles to all Nightingale hospitals from home to raise thousands for NHS

Dominic cycling for NHS Charities Together on May 2. Picture: Paul McKenna

Hertfordshire charities receive £10k in National Lottery funding amid coronavirus pandemic

Teens Unite Against Cancer received £8,400 in funding from the National Lottery. Picture: TUAC

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 25

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Herts Ad Sunday League: Dolphin’s leap up the divisions ends as quickly as it begun

Dolphin won the Herts Sunday Junior Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Potters Bar pupils among winners of national schools coding competition

Team Tango from Dame Alice Owens' School in Potters Bar won in the Sixth Form and college category of the Raspberry Pi coding competition. Picture: PA Consulting
Drive 24