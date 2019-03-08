Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Herts police have raised over £2,000 for London and Stevenage hospitals, in aid of a boy from Welwyn Garden City.

Elliot, with his mum and PC John Phelan. Picture: Herts Police. Elliot, with his mum and PC John Phelan. Picture: Herts Police.

Three-year-old Elliot Harridge, who suffers from two rare chromosome disorders, lives in WGC but has spent most of his life inside the children's ward at both Lister and Great Ormond Street Hospitals.

Motivated to recognise and honour the bravery of Elliot, Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit's PC John Phelan and his team wanted to do something to help and honour his struggle.

So staff and officers came together on June 28 to organise a BBQ and raffle, in aid of Lister and Great Ormond Street, at Hatfield Police Station.

They collected Elliot, who loves emergency services, from his home with a convoy of police vehicles so he could attend the day.

Elliot, with PC John Phelan and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason. Picture: Herts Police. Elliot, with PC John Phelan and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason. Picture: Herts Police.

At Hatfield Police Station, officers presented Elliot with his very own police hat and a jacket that had been personalised with his name.

He was then promoted to Sergeant Elliot after a tour of the station.

PC Phelan said: "Elliot really deserved this special day and watching his awe as he arrived in the police van and was given his police uniform was something none of us will forget.

Staff from the White Hart Pub and officers from the Community Safety Unit. Picture: Herts Police. Staff from the White Hart Pub and officers from the Community Safety Unit. Picture: Herts Police.

"Elliot is a superhero and I am so glad that we have been able to raise this money to help him, and other brave children like him

"I would like to thank everyone who came along to support Elliot.

"The local community were incredibly generous, donating all sorts of amazing prizes for the raffle."

The event was supported and attended by the staff of The White Hart pub in Welwyn village, who served non-alcoholic cocktails.

PC Phelan added: "I would particularly like to thank The White Hart for their time and generosity, as well Simmons for providing the bread rolls for the burgers, and Tesco too for their vouchers which allowed us to buy the food."

The BBQ and raffle was supported by Welwyn Hatfield businesses, TV's DIY SOS celebrity Nick Knowles, former SAS soldier Rusty Firmin- who stormed the Iranian embassy, and singers Alexandra Burke and Kim Wilde.