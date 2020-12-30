‘Wonderful’ Welwyn Hatfield charity delivers Christmas cheer to residents
- Credit: Casey | CPG Photography
A Welwyn Hatfield charity has hailed its “heart-warming” supporters after they delivered Christmas gifts to lonely and elderly residents.
The Mixed Group, which usually hosts a gathering on the big day, improvised this year with dozens of volunteers bringing festive goodies to 110 residents’ homes instead.
Each recipient was gifted a hamper with food, drink and Christmas crackers, along with several presents, before they received a call from one of The Mixed Group’s helpers.
Stella Ihenacho, of Welham Green, said she was “bowled over" when she got her hamper, adding that Christmas can be stressful but the charity has helped her greatly over the years.
She added: “Going to them is stress free and they do a wonderful job.”
You may also want to watch:
The Mixed Group’s founder, Sean Cox, said: “It has been heart-warming to see our amazing supporters show so much kindness towards those who need it most – particularly during such a difficult time.
“I would like to thank all of them for their generosity and I look forward to seeing them again soon.”
Most Read
- 1 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 2 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 3 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 4 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 5 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 COVID-19 figures: East and North Herts NHS Trust 'stretched and challenged'
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 Gift bags to be given out to elderly to help keep them warm and fed