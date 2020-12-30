‘Wonderful’ Welwyn Hatfield charity delivers Christmas cheer to residents

Published: 11:31 AM December 30, 2020

The Mixed Group handed out more than 100 hampers to Welwyn Hatfield residents. - Credit: Casey | CPG Photography

A Welwyn Hatfield charity has hailed its “heart-warming” supporters after they delivered Christmas gifts to lonely and elderly residents.

The Mixed Group preparing hampers. - Credit: Casey | CPG Photography

The Mixed Group, which usually hosts a gathering on the big day, improvised this year with dozens of volunteers bringing festive goodies to 110 residents’ homes instead.

Each recipient was gifted a hamper with food, drink and Christmas crackers, along with several presents, before they received a call from one of The Mixed Group’s helpers.

Stella Ihenacho, of Welham Green, said she was “bowled over" when she got her hamper, adding that Christmas can be stressful but the charity has helped her greatly over the years.

Dozens of volunteers brought festive goodies to 110 residents’ homes. - Credit: Casey | CPG Photography

She added: “Going to them is stress free and they do a wonderful job.”

The Mixed Group’s founder, Sean Cox, said: “It has been heart-warming to see our amazing supporters show so much kindness towards those who need it most – particularly during such a difficult time.

“I would like to thank all of them for their generosity and I look forward to seeing them again soon.”