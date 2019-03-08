Advanced search

Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield's Mixed Group thanks 'sensational supporters' after record-breaking bike ride

PUBLISHED: 18:08 05 September 2019

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

CPG Photography www.cpgphotos.com

A Welwyn Hatfield charity has hailed its "sensational supporters" following a record-breaking fundraiser.

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The Mixed Group, which provides Christmas Day meals for lonely and elderly residents, had more than 30 people take part in its annual sponsored cycle rally over the weekend - raising £2,406.

Among those tackling the 10-mile loop from WGC to Hertford Town Football Club and back was 65-year-old Bruce Eveleigh, of Cherry Croft, who took on the challenge riding a unicycle.

After the event he said: "I had no problems because if you are going to do something you need to practice and practice. When I first started training the first five miles were a killer, but now it's quite easy."

The Mixed Group's founder Sean Cox said he was delighted that so many participants rallied for the cause and helped to create such a social atmosphere.

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

"The event is usually well supported but this year's one was extra special," he said. "To raise a record-breaking amount is a wonderful achievement and it is all thanks to our sensational supporters."

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

You may also want to watch:

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Twelve-year-old boy is victim of hit and run in Welwyn Garden City

A 12-year-old was injured in a hit and run on Longlands Road. Picture: Google Maps

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ in a bush in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating. Picture: Nick Gill.

A1(M): Crash near Welwyn Garden City closes one lane

Traffic on the A1(M). Picture: Tracey Loo.

Most Read

Twelve-year-old boy is victim of hit and run in Welwyn Garden City

A 12-year-old was injured in a hit and run on Longlands Road. Picture: Google Maps

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ in a bush in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating. Picture: Nick Gill.

A1(M): Crash near Welwyn Garden City closes one lane

Traffic on the A1(M). Picture: Tracey Loo.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield’s Mixed Group thanks ‘sensational supporters’ after record-breaking bike ride

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Inspirational Welwyn Hatfield charity marks its 20th anniversary

Bob and Megs Wilson with Megs' new book Anna's Legacy during celebrations for charity Willow's 20th anniversary at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield square reopens with Pearl statue and playground

The new White Lion Square. Picture: WHBC.

Hertsmere Borough Council meeting over leader’s expenses ends in shouting match

Hertsmere Borough Council full council meeting. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012.

Man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ in a bush in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating. Picture: Nick Gill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists