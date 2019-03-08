Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield's Mixed Group thanks 'sensational supporters' after record-breaking bike ride

The Mixed Group charity cycle ride. Picture: Casey Gutteridge CPG Photography www.cpgphotos.com

A Welwyn Hatfield charity has hailed its "sensational supporters" following a record-breaking fundraiser.

The Mixed Group, which provides Christmas Day meals for lonely and elderly residents, had more than 30 people take part in its annual sponsored cycle rally over the weekend - raising £2,406.

Among those tackling the 10-mile loop from WGC to Hertford Town Football Club and back was 65-year-old Bruce Eveleigh, of Cherry Croft, who took on the challenge riding a unicycle.

After the event he said: "I had no problems because if you are going to do something you need to practice and practice. When I first started training the first five miles were a killer, but now it's quite easy."

The Mixed Group's founder Sean Cox said he was delighted that so many participants rallied for the cause and helped to create such a social atmosphere.

"The event is usually well supported but this year's one was extra special," he said. "To raise a record-breaking amount is a wonderful achievement and it is all thanks to our sensational supporters."

