Welwyn Hatfield charity raises around £1,800 through virtual cycle

The Virtual Cycle held by the Mixed Group was a great success. Picture: Supplied Archant

A charity in Welwyn Hatfield has raised around £1,800 through a virtual cycle - with the total continuing to grow.

The Mixed Group, which provides Christmas Day meals for lonely and elderly residents in our community, held its annual cycle rally from September 5 to 19 with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing in place.

Lots of people took part including Team St Audrey’s, who raised a grand total of £125, with four households, made up of five riders, participating – including Kerry and Dan Lee, Chris Hawkins, John Islip and Sophie Packman.

Sophie said: “We all stood/sat at the end of our street after, social distancing of course, to have tea, coffee, water and one of our kind neighbours, Mirra and Bobby, made a big batch of homemade doughnuts! Yummy!”

To donate more go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/finalCharityHomepage.action?charityId=1000933.