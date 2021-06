Published: 5:06 PM June 30, 2021

Eric has not been seen since Monday - Credit: Herts police

A 16-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has gone missing and Herts police are appealing to the public to help find him.

Eric was last seen at around 11.40am on Monday, June 28, and was wearing a black Puma tracksuit.

If you have any information that might help call 101 or if you have seen him in the past few moments call 999.