Appeal to recover baby's missing toy elephant
Caroline Thain
- Credit: Tiffany Cook
A Hatfield mum is appealing for help to reunite her baby daughter with her favourite soft toy, after a sleepless night.
Ten-month-old Aalyjah has had the beloved grey elephant ‘blankie’ since she was a newborn but lost it yesterday while out walking near the fire station.
Mum Tiffany Cook, 19, from Lemsford Road, has taken to social media to ask people to search for the cuddle blanket, which the tot is struggling to cope without.
Tiffany said: “Nellie was given to my daughter when she was three months old and from the second she set eyes on it, she was instantly attached.
“Everywhere we went, Nellie went too. But it was unfortunate that we took a walk yesterday and Nellie went missing.
“My neighbour and I tried to retrace my steps and walked everywhere we had gone but no sign of Nells anywhere.
“Aalyjah has always slept through the whole night with no issues but because Nellie wasn’t with her last night, it was a sleepless one.
“Not only was Aalyjah attached to her but Nellie was a huge part of our lives too. We hope she is found and returned home to an unhappy baby soon.”
A few kind residents have offered to help replace the snuggly with identical ones that they are willing to give, but Tiffany is keen to find the original for sentimental reasons.
If you have seen Nellie, please contact us at news@whtimes.co.uk