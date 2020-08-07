Missing Stevenage teen with links to Tewin

Shian Goodman from Stevenage is missing. Picture: Herts police Archant

A teenager has gone missing from her home in Stevenage and the police are appealing to public for their help.

Shian Goodman – who was last seen at home at around 2.30pm today – is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of a medium build.

Her hair is shaved and dark on the sides but the rest is longer and blonde.

The 16-year-old was also last seen wearing a multi-coloured vest top and black shorts that come just above the knee.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Shian, who has links to Stevenage, Tewin and Peterborough.

If you have seen Shian since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, call 101 quoting ISR 471 of August 7.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.