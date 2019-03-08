Advanced search

Have you seen missing Stephen from Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 July 2019

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield in May. Picture: Herts Police

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield in May. Picture: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a 57-year-old man who is missing.

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield town centre on Monday, May 27 this year and is believed to be still in the area.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for Stephen's welfare.

He wears glasses, is described as white and is around 5ft 9in tall.

If you have Stephen recently or have any knowledge about his whereabouts call 999 immediately, quoting ISR 713 of June 4 2019.

