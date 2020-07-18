Missing Hatfield woman found after police appeal

Missing Rhiannon Snailhan, 22, from Hatfield has been found safe and well. Picture: Herts police Archant

A woman reported missing from Hatfield has been found safe and well.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Rhiannon Snailhan, 22, had last been seen on Thursday and police appealed to the public earlier today for help in finding her.

A spokesman for Herts police has now said: “We can confirm that Rhiannon has been found safe and well. Our thanks to everyone who read and shared our appeal.”