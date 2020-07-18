Missing Hatfield woman found after police appeal
PUBLISHED: 16:59 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 18 July 2020
A woman reported missing from Hatfield has been found safe and well.
Rhiannon Snailhan, 22, had last been seen on Thursday and police appealed to the public earlier today for help in finding her.
A spokesman for Herts police has now said: “We can confirm that Rhiannon has been found safe and well. Our thanks to everyone who read and shared our appeal.”
