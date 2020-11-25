Advanced search

Teen girl missing from Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:43 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 25 November 2020

Leahiras Rilett, aged 16, was last seen in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A teenage girl has gone missing from Hatfield – and police are now appealing for help to find her.

Leahiras Rilett was last seen at around 12.30pm today and is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and has mousey coloured hair with a blue tinge.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white crop top, black trousers and a black or navy coloured jacket.

If you have seen Leahiras since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

