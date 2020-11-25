Teen girl missing from Hatfield

Leahiras Rilett, aged 16, was last seen in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Archant

A teenage girl has gone missing from Hatfield – and police are now appealing for help to find her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Leahiras Rilett was last seen at around 12.30pm today and is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and has mousey coloured hair with a blue tinge.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white crop top, black trousers and a black or navy coloured jacket.

If you have seen Leahiras since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.